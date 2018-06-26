PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has launched a family of NFC tag chips that can be read by both NFC phones and commercial RFID readers and incorporate tamper detection, anti-cloning, data protection and user privacy features.
Certified NFC Forum Type 5 chips from STMicroelectronics bring tamper-detect capability to smaller, more convenient tags
Geneva, 21 June 2018 — STMicroelectronics’ ST25TV Type 5 NFC tag ICs combine the convenience of the ISO 15693 vicinity standard[1] with the extra advantage of tamper detection as well as strong cloning prevention, data protection, and user privacy features.
ISO 15693 tags can benefit from smaller antennas and more reliable data exchange over longer distances than ISO 14443 tags. As the only ISO 15693 IC with tamper detection, the ST25TV makes tags for applications like tamper-proof packaging and electronic article surveillance safer, smaller, easier to install, and easier to read. Capable of interacting with smartphones or RFID readers, it is equally suited to consumer or professional use.
ST’s new certified NFC Forum chip is suitable for cloud-management based brand protection, product authentication, and anti-counterfeiting applications using NFC smartphones in sectors such as luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and other high-value products.
Other features in addition to tamper detection protect contactless use cases throughout retail, smart industry, logistics, and digital living, including physical-web applications like smart posters, asset tracking, access control, identity authentication, and gaming.
Each ST25TV IC has an individual 64-bit device identifier and comes digitally signed using ST’s TruST25TM methodology to prove origin and prevent cloning. User memory is read/write password protected with up to 64-bits encryption and block-level write locks. There are also Kill and Untraceable modes with passwords and data/configuration locks to protect consumer privacy.
ST25TV ICs support all ISO/IEC 15693 modulations, coding, subcarrier modes and data rates, and allow versatile block read/write modes with fast read access at up to 53 Kbit/s.
Two eeprom density options are available. The 512bit ST25TV512 and 2Kbit ST25TV02K allow configurable memory portioning, provide minimum endurance of 100,000 write cycles, and ensure 60-year data retention for durability and long-lasting protection.
The ST25TV512 and ST25TV02K are available as 75 micron or 120 micron sawn and bumped wafer, or in 1.7mm by 1.4mm 5-lead UFDFPN5, priced from US$0.10 for orders of 1,000 pieces.
Selected configurations are in volume production, and the full range of package and memory options will be available by mid-2018.
For further information, please visit www.st.com/st25tv.
[1] ISO 15693 tags operate at the 13.56MHz frequency and offer maximum read distance of 1-1.5 meters