PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has launched a family of NFC tag chips that can be read by both NFC phones and commercial RFID readers and incorporate tamper detection, anti-cloning, data protection and user privacy features.

“ISO 15693 tags can benefit from smaller antennas and more reliable data exchange over longer distances than ISO 14443 tags,” says the chipmaker.

“As the only ISO 15693 IC with tamper detection, the ST25TV makes tags for applications like tamper-proof packaging and electronic article surveillance safer, smaller, easier to install, and easier to read.”

Each NFC Forum Type 5 chip has an individual 64-bit device identifier which has been digitally signed to prove its origin and prevent cloning. Two capacities are available; the 512bit ST25TV512 and 2Kbit ST25TV02K, which both allow a minimum 100,000 write cycles and will retain data for 60 years.

Some configurations are in volume production now, says ST, and the full range of package and memory options — which start at US$0.10 each for quantities of 1,000 — will be available “by mid-2018”.

