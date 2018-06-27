Central Bank of Bahamas plans digital currency pilot

Bahamas to introduce digital currency — Jamaica Observer — “The production of a modern fully digital payment service is the way forward for this era of governance… A digital Bahamian currency is especially important for the many family islands as they have seen many commercial banks downsize and pull out of their communities, leaving them without banking services.”
- BIS: Digital currencies don’t yet offer a solution to any specific economic problems
- Korea’s central bank ‘opposes’ the idea of a digital currency
- Juniper predicts gains in market share for OEM Pays
- Central bank patents point to plans for a hybrid digital currency in China
