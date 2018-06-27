BOK will not issue digital money — Korea Times — “The Bank of Korea (BOK), the country’s central bank, said Monday it opposes the idea of central bank digital currency (CBDC)… The bank is worrying over concerns that such a sudden launch of the CBDC will cost society a lot and cause a moral hazard. Also, issuing CBDC could destabilize the market order because digital currencies don’t currently constitute money.”
- BIS: Digital currencies don’t yet offer a solution to any specific economic problems
- Korea’s central bank ‘opposes’ the idea of a digital currency
- Juniper predicts gains in market share for OEM Pays
- Central bank patents point to plans for a hybrid digital currency in China
- Central Bank of Bahamas plans digital currency pilot