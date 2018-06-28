New Bank of England settlement system to support ‘private payment systems’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

New economy, new finance, new bank — Bank of England — “The Bank of England is in the midst of an ambitious rebuild of the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system — the backbone of every payment in the UK… RTGS is being re-built so that new private payment systems, including those using distributed ledger, can simply plug into our system… No longer will access to central bank money be the exclusive preserve of banks.”