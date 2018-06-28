HID Global supplies RFID tickets to 2018 World Cup

HID Global scores big with smart and secure tickets for 2018 Fifa World Cup — HID Global — PARTNER NEWS — “The 2018 Fifa World Cup ticket is a smart ticket containing a radio frequency identification (RFID) inlay and manufactured with special security papers and integrates several security features designed to prevent counterfeiting and forgery… Attendees can simply tap their tickets to a reader to validate them and gain access to an event, speeding up admissions dramatically in high-volume events such as World Cup matches.”