PayPal adds support for local payments services

Introducing the new PayPal Checkout, built to drive conversions — PayPal — “Smart Payment Buttons are checkout buttons that dynamically present the most relevant payment methods for each customer in each geography… Over the next few weeks, we will enable iDEAL for customers in the Netherlands, Bancontact for customers in Belgium, MyBank for customers in Italy, Giropay for customers in Germany and EPS for customers in Austria… We expect to roll out many more local payment methods this year.”