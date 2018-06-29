Adidas includes NFC chip in official match ball for knockout stage of 2018 Fifa World Cup

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Adidas Football reveals official match ball for the knockout stage of the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia — Fifa — “The Telstar 18 and Telstar Mechta feature an embedded NFC chip… The chip enables consumers to interact with the ball using a smartphone. Upon interaction, each ball generates a unique identifier, unlocking exclusive content and information for the user. The personalised and location-aware experience displays specific details of each ball and provides access to challenges.”