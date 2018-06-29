Sydney’s public transport operator integrates on-demand transit service into its ticketing system

First on-demand operator taps into Opal — iTnews — “Transport for NSW has expanded its OpalPay payment method to allow the first on-demand public transport operators to tap into the Opal card system… The payment method will now expand to on-demand public transport services operated by Transit Systems in Sydney’s Inner West. The on-demand service, which will launch new week, is the latest in a series of on-demand services now operating across Sydney and Newcastle.”
- Chinese university pilots face recognition for campus access control
- Line Pay aims to convert 1m Japanese merchants to QR payments with free transactions for three years
- Tesco pilots ‘Scan Pay Go’ cashless supermarket concept
- Mobvoi includes ST NFC technology in TicWatch Pro