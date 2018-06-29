Tesco pilots ‘Scan Pay Go’ cashless supermarket concept

Tesco trials cashless ‘shop and go’ store at HQ — Essential Retail — “Tesco staff are trialling a completely cashless store at the grocer’s headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, including ‘shop and go’ technology similar to that used in the Amazon Go store in Seattle… The technology allows customers to scan and pay for their products via their smartphone before walking out of the store without visiting a traditional till point.”
- Chinese university pilots face recognition for campus access control
- Line Pay aims to convert 1m Japanese merchants to QR payments with free transactions for three years
- Sydney’s public transport operator integrates on-demand transit service into its ticketing system
- Mobvoi includes ST NFC technology in TicWatch Pro