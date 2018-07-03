Mobile payment: Sparkassen app to be available at the end of July — Heise Online (translation) — “A beta version is currently available in the Android Play Store. However, this only works with the accounts of selected savings banks whose employees and customers are putting the system through its paces. At the launch date at the end of July, around 300 savings banks will be there, a spokesman for the savings bank subsidiary S-Payment told Heise Online… Because the savings banks are following their own plans for mobile payment, their customers can not use their credit cards with Google Pay.”
- Starbucks to roll out 100 cashless stores in Korea
- Chinese mobile payments providers begin charging fees to users
- Chinese consumers have now deposited $150bn with Alipay and Tencent
- 300 German savings banks to roll out their own NFC mobile payments app at the end of July
- Piraeus Bank picks Antelop as its mobile payments provider