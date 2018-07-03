Tencent’s WeChat widens service fee for users of ‘card repay’ feature in digital wallet — South China Morning Post — “In line with international practice, there are no free financial services. WeChat previously paid the credit card repayment fee for users, going forward the new fee chargeable to customers will support sustainable development [of the service],” said a Tencent spokesman in response to a request for comment.”
- Starbucks to roll out 100 cashless stores in Korea
- Chinese mobile payments providers begin charging fees to users
- Chinese consumers have now deposited $150bn with Alipay and Tencent
- 300 German savings banks to roll out their own NFC mobile payments app at the end of July
- Piraeus Bank picks Antelop as its mobile payments provider