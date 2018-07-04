Moscow Metro adds loyalty program to Troika transit ticketing card

Public transport users in Moscow can now earn loyalty rewards as they travel and transact around the Russian capital. Billed as “the largest loyalty program in Moscow,” the City scheme encompasses over 5,000 retail outlets and is available to more than nine million Troika transit card cardholders.

After downloading the City mobile app and registering their Troika card number, users collect bonus points when they top up their travelcard or make purchases at participating retailers. These can be exchanged for trips on Moscow’s public transport network or discounts in shops and at online stores.

The program’s goal is to make using the city’s public transportation not only convenient but also profitable, Moscow Metro’s Roman Latypov says.