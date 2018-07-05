Gaming hardware maker Razer moves into mobile payments market

Razer Pay launches in Malaysia — Razer — “Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials… Over 6,000 major retail and F&B outlets will accept Razer Pay, with participating brands such as 7-Eleven, Starbucks, Singer, Cosway, Greyhound Café, Wendy’s, Kenny Rogers, Krispy Kreme, 99 Speedmart, Tealive, Thundermatch, Sweet Hut and more… Razer Pay will roll out in other Southeast Asian countries in the coming months.”