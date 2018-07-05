Contactless cards accounted for over half the 2.3bn payment chip cards shipped in 2017

Top smart payment card shipment figures 2017 released by Smart Payment Association — Smart Payment Association — “Data collected by the SPA from its members show 2.3bn payment chip cards were shipped globally in 2017… The 2017 global shipment figures also highlight the escalating popularity of ‘tap and go’ transactions, with contactless payment cards accounting for more than 50% of shipments in most regions, and over 70% in a growing number of territories.”