Survey finds money saving product recommendations will drive adoption of open banking

Brits cite money saving product recommendations as the biggest incentive to use open banking — Equifax — “Two fifths (40%) of Brits willing to share their bank transaction data with a new lender would do so if it provided them with product recommendations which save them money. Other motivations to share transaction data through open banking include the ability to easily compare products from different financial institutions (36%), being offered tailored incentives for switching to a new provider (34%), and a streamlined process when applying for mortgages (28%) and loans (25%).”
- Contactless cards accounted for over half the 2.3bn payment chip cards shipped in 2017
- Gaming hardware maker Razer moves into mobile payments market
- Apple Pay signs up 200K in Poland in first two weeks?
- Moscow Metro adds loyalty program to Troika transit ticketing card