Dallas transit embraces Uber, Lyft and other mobility options — GovTech.com — “Dallas transit riders can do much more than purchase bus or train tickets with the region’s GoPass app. Riders can now use it to book a ride with Uber or Lyft, and will soon be able to schedule other modes of getting around, such as renting a bike on one of the city’s five bike-share apps.”
- DART opens up its transit ticketing app to private transportation operators
- Survey finds money saving product recommendations will drive adoption of open banking
- Contactless cards accounted for over half the 2.3bn payment chip cards shipped in 2017
- Gaming hardware maker Razer moves into mobile payments market
- Apple Pay signs up 200K in Poland in first two weeks?