Gaming hardware maker Razer signs up 300,000 mobile payments users in 48 hours

Razer Pay gains 300,000 users in Malaysia within 48 hours — Razer — “Within 48 hours from the launch of Razer Pay on 4 July 2018, over 300,000 users in Malaysia downloaded and signed up for the Razer e-wallet app designed for youth and millennials… Also within the same 48 hours, over 11,000 transactions were made by first-time Razer Pay users at Berjaya Group stores (such as 7-Eleven and Starbucks).”