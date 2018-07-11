PayPal ‘ready to spend $3bn a year on acquisitions’

PayPal to spend $3 billion a year on M&A — Reuters — “PayPal Holdings Inc is on the lookout for further acquisitions following its recent takeover of iZettle, the Swedish fintech startup, for $2.2bn… ‘We have a healthy balance sheet and we are ready to put it to work to buy more companies,’ president and CEO Dan Schulman told Germany’s Handelsblatt… Paypal is ready to invest up to $3bn a year on acquisitions that enable it to acquire specific capabilities, Schulman added.”
- Grab unveils plan to turn its mobile wallet into a platform
- WeChat Pay ‘will not seek to offer more local payment wallets’
- Major League Baseball stadiums to introduce biometric payments and ticketing
- Marriott to let Chinese guests use face recognition to check in to its hotels
- Palm vein biometric payments to be pilot tested in Japanese convenience stores