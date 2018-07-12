Apple Pay to launch in Austria?

Apple Pay prepares to go live in Austria — Der Standard (translation) — “Apple Pay is expected to launch in Austria in the coming months, two sources have told Der Standard… Our request for confirmation was referred to Payment Service Austria (PSA), which is conducting the negotiations with Apple for all the Austrian banks… PSA confirmed to Der Standard that they are in negotiation with Apple, but currently cannot say whether and when Apple Pay will go live in Austria.”
