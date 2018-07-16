Tier II and tier III cities are leading the wave of digital payments adoption — Paytm — “We are powering the largest offline payments network with over 8m offline merchant partners who accept payments via the Paytm QR. We have a 3x larger merchant base compared to any card payments network in the country… This has helped us achieve an annual run rate of 5bn transactions and $50bn GTV (Gross Transaction Value).”
- Reader offer: Get a free ‘POS terminal in a box’ dev kit from STMicroelectronics
- Central bank tightens rules on accepting cards and cash in Chinese stores
- Eight million merchants now accept Paytm QR payments in stores
- Facebook patent sets out how AIs could accept Messenger payments
- Uber to let customers use Venmo to share costs with friends