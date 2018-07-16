As China goes increasingly cashless, PBOC says cash payment is still alive — South China Morning Post — “The central bank in China, the world’s largest mobile payment market, is urging individuals and companies to not refuse or discriminate against cash payment… The PBOC said cash should be accepted alongside the debit card at all business outlets, with the exception of e-commerce and unstaffed stores. Businesses have one month from Friday to make necessary adjustments to avoid being investigated for breaches by the authorities.”
- Reader offer: Get a free ‘POS terminal in a box’ dev kit from STMicroelectronics
- Central bank tightens rules on accepting cards and cash in Chinese stores
- Eight million merchants now accept Paytm QR payments in stores
- Facebook patent sets out how AIs could accept Messenger payments
- Uber to let customers use Venmo to share costs with friends