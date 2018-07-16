Reader offer: Get a free ‘POS terminal in a box’ dev kit from STMicroelectronics

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has 10 developer kits for its new contactless payments ‘in a box’ reference design available for NFC World readers to request free of charge. The kits can be used to develop new POS terminals quickly and easily “by making the exhaustive EMVCo certification process easier and faster than ever before.”

The ST25R3911B-EMVCo reference design implements a complete EMVCo Level 1 software stack and includes all the design files and guidelines needed for a fast and reliable implementation.

It also comes with an EMV GUI that acts as a device test application and has been pre-verified for EMVCo L1 compliance (analog and digital) by a third party lab.

ST has set aside 10 developer kits to give away to qualified NFC World readers — they can be shipped anywhere in the world and you can apply for one at the ST website. You’ll need to create a free ‘My ST’ account if you don’t already have one.

You can also find full technical details, documentation and more on the ST website.