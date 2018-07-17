Russian banks roll out mobile P2P payments

Tinkoff and Sberbank launch P2P money transfers using just a mobile number — Tinkoff Bank — “Tinkoff Bank has launched a joint initiative with Sberbank to allow their customers to make P2P money transfers using a mobile number… Tinkoff Bank is also actively involved in the development of a rapid payment system (SBP), which will allow customers to make instant transfers using other identifiers (such as email address, TIN, SNILS, social network accounts, etc) anywhere and at any time, regardless of the beneficiary bank.”