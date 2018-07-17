US consumers cite trust in banks and in friends and family — Early Warning — “More than 75% of Millennials have used online or mobile P2P payments. Generation X is a close second at 69%, and Baby Boomers are closing in at 51%… 49% of Millennials use P2P payment services at least once a week, followed by 42% of Generation X and 32% of Boomers.”
- NFC mobile payments roll out in Saudi Arabia
- VTB switches on Huawei Pay at retail outlets across Russia
- P2P payments gain acceptance across all US age groups
- Malibu adds NFC tags to 300,000 bottles for ‘Because Summer’ campaign
- Mastercard and Worldpay to let merchants accept payments direct from customers’ bank accounts