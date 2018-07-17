VTB switches on Huawei Pay at retail outlets across Russia

VTB begins accepting Huawei Pay in its network of POS terminals — VTB Bank (translation) — “To start using the service, the customer must be the owner of a China UnionPay card and a Huawei or Honor mobile phone that supports contactless payment technology… VTB’s POS terminal network has more than 180,000 devices. Contactless cards and mobile payment services are accepted by the absolute majority of terminals.”
