Philadelphia Phillies and Aramark launch Apple Business Chat at Citizens Bank Park — Aramark — “With the ease of a text message, Philadelphia Phillies fans can now order beverages using their iPhone without missing a minute of on-field baseball action… Fans in designated sections of Citizens Bank Park will be able to use Apple Business Chat to place orders using their iPhone’s Messages app to have the menu items delivered directly to their seats, as part of a ground-breaking pilot program.”
- Snapchat to close down its Snapcash P2P payments service
- Baseball fans can now use Apple’s Messages app to order and pay for food and drink from their seats
- Garmin Pay expands to three new smartwatches
- Barclays files blockchain funds transfer and KYC patents
- More than half a billion Chinese consumers now use mobile payments