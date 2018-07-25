SoftBank and Paytm to launch mobile payments service in Japan?

SoftBank plans payments service for Japan by year-end — Bloomberg — “The service, a collaboration with Indian startup Paytm, will make extensive use of artificial intelligence for mobile payments and other financial services, the people said, asking to not be identified as the plans are private. An announcement is imminent, they said. Dozens of Paytm employees are working in Tokyo on getting the service up and running, one of the people said.”
- Worldpay shows how delivery drones could make use of contactless payments
- Singapore Airlines rolls out blockchain digital wallet that lets customers spend loyalty points in retail stores
- eBay to add support for Apple Pay
- Snapchat to close down its Snapcash P2P payments service