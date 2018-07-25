eBay to add support for Apple Pay

eBay to begin rolling out Apple Pay acceptance on its Marketplace platform this fall — eBay — “Earlier this year, eBay announced it will manage the end-to-end payments flow on its platform to further simplify and improve the buying and selling experience. The company is on track to start managing payments on a limited scale in the US early this fall, at which time buyers will be able to use Apple Pay to purchase items from sellers participating in the initial phase of the new payments experience.”