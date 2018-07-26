Coles supermarkets picks Rambus’ Unified Payment Platform to ‘revolutionise retail in Australia’

PARTNER NEWS: Australian supermarket giant Coles, one of the country’s largest retail groups, is to adopt Rambus’ Unified Payment Platform, an omnichannel commerce and payments solution that lets retailers offer a standalone or integrated mobile wallet application that supports credit cards, gift cards, loyalty points, coupons and receipts.

“Omnichannel commerce allows retailers to marry online and in-store shopping, offering in-aisle checkout with multiple, convenient forms of payment,” Rambus explains. “The platform consolidates this payment data into a single transaction, which can be made either in-store or online.”

