One millions taps — Tap to Pay hits a milestone — TransLink — “It’s been two months since we launched Tap to Pay and we are happy to share our customers have embraced this new payment option in a big way. To date, there have been 160,000 unique users who have tapped their contactless credit cards and mobile wallets… Customers can tap card readers with a contactless Visa or Mastercard credit card, or a device with an Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay wallet.”
- TransLink reports fast uptake of contactless payments on Vancouver transit system
- Samsung Pay to go live in South Africa
- SoftBank to enter Japanese mobile payments market with Paytm technology and three years’ free processing offer
- Chase Pay links up with Samsung Pay to let cardholders pay with NFC and MST
- Stripe unveils DIY mobile and physical card issuing platform