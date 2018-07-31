Korea’s central bank to build bank account-based mobile payments settlement system

Central bank to develop settlement service to expand mobile cash card payment — Yonhap News — “The South Korean central bank said Tuesday that it will adopt a new mobile cash card settlement service starting next year in a bid to expand simplified mobile payments in the country. A council on financial information by the Bank of Korea (BOK) and local banks decided to develop technological standards and a mobile application for the new service that enables sellers to receive money directly from the buyer’s bank account.”
- Japanese carrier KDDI to pilot blockchain coupons that shoppers can redeem using biometrics in stores
- OEM Pays forecast to dominate mobile contactless payments market for next five years
- Line sets out plans to roll out mobile payments in Japan
- Scottish railway operator pilots HCE for mobile ticketing