Contactless payments to represent 1 in 3 in-store transactions globally by 2020 — Juniper Research — “Juniper forecasts that OEM Pay wallets will enable over $300 billion in transactions by 2020, representing 15% of the total contactless in-store transactions… OEM Pay wallet users will reach 450 million by 2020, with Apple accounting for one in two OEM Pay users globally… ‘We believe that growth over the next five years will continue to be dominated by offerings from the major OEM players.'”
- Japanese carrier KDDI to pilot blockchain coupons that shoppers can redeem using biometrics in stores
- OEM Pays forecast to dominate mobile contactless payments market for next five years
- Line sets out plans to roll out mobile payments in Japan
- Korea’s central bank to build bank account-based mobile payments settlement system
- Scottish railway operator pilots HCE for mobile ticketing