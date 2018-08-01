Apple Pay to launch in Germany ‘later this year’

Earnings call: Apple financial results — Q3 2018 — Apple — “Apple Pay continues to expand with well over 1bn transactions last quarter, triple the amount from just a year ago, with growth accelerating from the March quarter. To put that tremendous growth into perspective, this past quarter, we completed more total transactions than great companies like Square and more mobile transactions than PayPal. Apple Pay is now live in 24 markets worldwide with over 4,900 bank partners and we look forward to adding Germany later this year.”