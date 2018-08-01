Earnings call: Apple financial results — Q3 2018 — Apple — “Apple Pay continues to expand with well over 1bn transactions last quarter, triple the amount from just a year ago, with growth accelerating from the March quarter. To put that tremendous growth into perspective, this past quarter, we completed more total transactions than great companies like Square and more mobile transactions than PayPal. Apple Pay is now live in 24 markets worldwide with over 4,900 bank partners and we look forward to adding Germany later this year.”
- Italian debit card network Bancomat to provide mobile payments to 37m cardholders at 440 banks
- German savings banks roll out NFC mobile payments to 45m debit card holders
- Apple Pay to launch in Germany ‘later this year’
- Japanese carrier KDDI to pilot blockchain coupons that shoppers can redeem using biometrics in stores
- OEM Pays forecast to dominate mobile contactless payments market for next five years