Sparkassen launches mobile payments via smartphone — Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband (translation) — “We have 45m girocards in circulation — and all of them can be used for mobile payments. This makes us a pioneer in Germany in terms of availability and distribution of a mobile payment solution,” says Helmut Schleweis, president of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV). In Germany, around 75% of the card terminals are equipped with the corresponding interface for contactless payment, with millions of terminals available worldwide.”
- Italian debit card network Bancomat to provide mobile payments to 37m cardholders at 440 banks
- German savings banks roll out NFC mobile payments to 45m debit card holders
- Apple Pay to launch in Germany ‘later this year’
- Japanese carrier KDDI to pilot blockchain coupons that shoppers can redeem using biometrics in stores
- OEM Pays forecast to dominate mobile contactless payments market for next five years