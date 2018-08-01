German savings banks roll out NFC mobile payments to 45m debit card holders

Sparkassen launches mobile payments via smartphone — Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband (translation) — “We have 45m girocards in circulation — and all of them can be used for mobile payments. This makes us a pioneer in Germany in terms of availability and distribution of a mobile payment solution,” says Helmut Schleweis, president of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV). In Germany, around 75% of the card terminals are equipped with the corresponding interface for contactless payment, with millions of terminals available worldwide.”