Italian debit card network Bancomat to provide mobile payments to 37m cardholders at 440 banks

Introducing Bancomat Pay: New digital payment services for 37 million Italians — SIA — “Bancomat Pay will integrate the Jiffy service, allowing PagoBancomat cardholders to pay, in stores and online, and to send and receive money in real time from their smartphone. Counting on the strength of the Bancomat brand, a watchword for security and simplicity, and on its widespread distribution, with about 37 million PagoBancomat cardholders and over 440 banks using its services, Bancomat SpA aims to develop the potential of the new digital payment service far beyond its current market penetration.”