Google Pay goes live in Croatia

Google Pay comes to Croatia — The Dubrovnik Times — “Croatia is the first country in the Adriatic region offering Google Pay for payment in stores and on all Google platforms as of August 1, Google Adriatic said on Wednesday… Google is unveiling the service in cooperation with PBZ (Privredna Banka Zagreb), and at launch the service will be supported by PBZ online banking and the Visa Inspire card. There are plans to cooperate with other Croatian banks as well.”
- Adidas Soccer uses NFC to link special edition trainers to Spotify
- Chase lets customers use mobile wallets to withdraw cash at ATMs across the US
- NFC workforce and asset management platform provider Ginstr joins the NFC World Partner Program
- Italian debit card network Bancomat to provide mobile payments to 37m cardholders at 440 banks