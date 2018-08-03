Chase lets customers use mobile wallets to withdraw cash at ATMs across the US

Chase expands cardless access to 15,000 ATMs nationwide — Chase — “Chase today announced that customers can now get cash through their phone’s mobile wallet at nearly all of its 16,000 ATMs nationwide, as well as access to all ATM vestibules outside of the branch… Customers no longer need a physical debit card or access code for authentication and can simply ‘tap’ their smartphone on the ATM to easily and securely access money on the go.”