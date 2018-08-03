Chase expands cardless access to 15,000 ATMs nationwide — Chase — “Chase today announced that customers can now get cash through their phone’s mobile wallet at nearly all of its 16,000 ATMs nationwide, as well as access to all ATM vestibules outside of the branch… Customers no longer need a physical debit card or access code for authentication and can simply ‘tap’ their smartphone on the ATM to easily and securely access money on the go.”
- Adidas Soccer uses NFC to link special edition trainers to Spotify
- Chase lets customers use mobile wallets to withdraw cash at ATMs across the US
- Google Pay goes live in Croatia
- NFC workforce and asset management platform provider Ginstr joins the NFC World Partner Program
- Italian debit card network Bancomat to provide mobile payments to 37m cardholders at 440 banks