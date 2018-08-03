Adidas Soccer uses NFC to link special edition trainers to Spotify

Adidas celebrates Atlanta and the 2018 Major League Soccer All-Star Game presented by Target with speciality Speedfactory AM4MLS lifestyle shoe — Adidas — “The AM4MLS shoe will be the first of its kind to bring the sound of the city to life through an embedded NFC chip enabling the owner to access a Spotify playlist curated by Rich The Kid. Deeply rooted in Atlanta’s culture, the 21 songs aim to pay tribute to the city’s rich music history and its influence in artists across the country.”
- Chase lets customers use mobile wallets to withdraw cash at ATMs across the US
- Google Pay goes live in Croatia
- NFC workforce and asset management platform provider Ginstr joins the NFC World Partner Program
- Italian debit card network Bancomat to provide mobile payments to 37m cardholders at 440 banks