Apple Pay Cash gets top rating for P2P payments privacy and security

Why Apple Pay is the highest-rated mobile P2P payment service — Consumer Reports — “In our first-ever test-based ratings of P2P mobile services, CR rated Apple Pay the highest overall, with excellent or very good marks in the key consumer-protection measures of payment authentication and data privacy. Apple’s overall rating was significantly higher than for the other services we tested: Venmo, Square’s Cash App, Facebook P2P Payments in Messenger, and Zelle.”
- Google releases Android 9 Pie with added NFC, secure element, TEE and biometric security
- Microsoft rolls out support for Masterpass payments
- Fossil launches Gen 4 smartwatches with Google Pay support
- Starbucks backs plan to create regulated digital asset platform that will support digital currency payments in stores