Fossil unveils its most tech-packed touchscreen smartwatch to date — Fossil — “Exclusively compatible with Google Pay (transit and pay currently available in select countries), NFC prevents users from having to pull out their card every time they need to complete a transaction. With a few taps, your card is ready on watch to streamline any checkout experience. Security is an obvious consideration, and users set up a unique lock code on their watch to help protect from any identity or data theft.”
- Google releases Android 9 Pie with added NFC, secure element, TEE and biometric security
- Microsoft rolls out support for Masterpass payments
- Fossil launches Gen 4 smartwatches with Google Pay support
- Apple Pay Cash gets top rating for P2P payments privacy and security
- Starbucks backs plan to create regulated digital asset platform that will support digital currency payments in stores