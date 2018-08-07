Microsoft Pay is now available with Masterpass — Microsoft — “US-based consumers using the latest Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 10 devices can sign in to their Microsoft account and use Microsoft Pay to make secure purchases wherever Masterpass is accepted online. More broadly, Microsoft Pay allows for a seamless and convenient consumer experience within the Microsoft ecosystem, including paying bills in Outlook, and buying goods or services in apps or bots.”
- Google releases Android 9 Pie with added NFC, secure element, TEE and biometric security
- Microsoft rolls out support for Masterpass payments
- Fossil launches Gen 4 smartwatches with Google Pay support
- Apple Pay Cash gets top rating for P2P payments privacy and security
- Starbucks backs plan to create regulated digital asset platform that will support digital currency payments in stores