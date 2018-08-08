Facebook taps banks, but for chatbots not purchase data like Google — Techcrunch — “Account linking enables people to receive real-time updates in Facebook Messenger where people can keep track of their transaction data like account balances, receipts, and shipping updates… The idea is that messaging with a bank can be better than waiting on hold over the phone — and it’s completely opt-in. We’re not using this information beyond enabling these types of experiences — not for advertising or anything else.”
- Facebook approaches banks for Messenger bot banking
- Google releases Android 9 Pie with added NFC, secure element, TEE and biometric security
- Microsoft rolls out support for Masterpass payments
- Fossil launches Gen 4 smartwatches with Google Pay support
- Apple Pay Cash gets top rating for P2P payments privacy and security