Three in ten iPhone owners now use Apple Pay

Apple Pay increasingly central to iPhone — Loup Ventures — “We estimate that Apple Pay now has over 252 million users, which equates to 31% of the active iPhone base… Adoption of Apple Pay continues to accelerate exponentially overseas compared to the US, with 85% of users being international vs 15% in the US… With the continued expansion into new markets and new partnerships with banks, we expect transaction growth of 200% over the next 12 months.”