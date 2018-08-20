Three in ten iPhone owners now use Apple Pay

Apple Pay increasingly central to iPhone — Loup Ventures — “We estimate that Apple Pay now has over 252 million users, which equates to 31% of the active iPhone base… Adoption of Apple Pay continues to accelerate exponentially overseas compared to the US, with 85% of users being international vs 15% in the US… With the continued expansion into new markets and new partnerships with banks, we expect transaction growth of 200% over the next 12 months.”
- Apple files NFC passport patent application
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Kilchoman to add NFC tags to whisky bottle labels
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones