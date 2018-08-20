General Motors lets Buick drivers pay for fuel from their dashboard

Buick delivers peace of mind at the gas pump — General Motors — “A new update to Marketplace brings ExxonMobil’s pay for fuel functionality right to the infotainment screen of eligible Buick vehicles… The platform also automatically syncs drivers to their ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app account, and drivers accumulate rewards points with each purchase. The new service is available at more than 11,000 Exxon or Mobil stations across the United States.”
- Apple files NFC passport patent application
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Kilchoman to add NFC tags to whisky bottle labels
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones