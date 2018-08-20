Japanese bank to roll out payment cards with built-in display and keypad

GMO Aozora Net Bank Ltd and Dynamics Inc introduce Japan’s first battery-powered interactive debit and cash card — Dynamics — “A consumer enters a pass code, known only to the consumer, into the keypad on the face of the card. The correct pass code turns the card on so that it can be used in any swipe, tap, or insertion reader via a magnetic stripe, contact or contactless EMV chip. Entering the correct pass code also activates the card’s display to show the consumer’s payment card number.”
- Apple files NFC passport patent application
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Kilchoman to add NFC tags to whisky bottle labels
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones