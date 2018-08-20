Stay connected no matter where you are with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch — Samsung — “Galaxy Watch brings users all the benefits from the Galaxy ecosystem creating a seamless experience with SmartThings, Samsung Health, Samsung Flow, Samsung Knox, Samsung Pay, Bixby and with partnerships like Spotify and Under Armour.”
- Apple files NFC passport patent application
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Kilchoman to add NFC tags to whisky bottle labels
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones