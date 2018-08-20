Kilchoman NFC mobile marketing campaign outperforms traditional digital benchmarks; Campaign success leads to re-order — Thinfilm — “NFC generated a 6.5% engagement rate among consumers, outperforming more traditional digital marketing channels such as display, email, search, and social… Based on the success of the original campaign, Kilchoman will integrate Thinfilm’s NFC technology directly into the whisky bottle labels, eliminating the neck-tags.”
- Apple files NFC passport patent application
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Kilchoman to add NFC tags to whisky bottle labels
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones