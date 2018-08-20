Kilchoman to add NFC tags to whisky bottle labels

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Kilchoman NFC mobile marketing campaign outperforms traditional digital benchmarks; Campaign success leads to re-order — Thinfilm — “NFC generated a 6.5% engagement rate among consumers, outperforming more traditional digital marketing channels such as display, email, search, and social… Based on the success of the original campaign, Kilchoman will integrate Thinfilm’s NFC technology directly into the whisky bottle labels, eliminating the neck-tags.”