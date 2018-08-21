Seattle sports teams use fingerprint biometrics to let fans prove their age and buy a beer

Clear partners with Seattle Seahawks, Sounders FC, & Mariners to launch biometrics payment & ID check initiative — Clear — “With approval from the State of Washington to replace a traditional ID check with biometric powered age validation, Clear members at CenturyLink Field and Safeco Field can buy food and drinks, and simultaneously prove that they are of legal age for alcohol purchases — all with just their fingerprints.”
- Samsung Pay reports 1.3bn transactions since launch
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones