Pernod Ricard unveils connected cocktail glass that uses NFC to place orders in bars

Pernod Ricard launches a connected glass with Havana Club — Pernod Ricard — “The glass is equipped with an NFC chip that allows the consumer to order a cocktail in a bar… At home, the same technology gives the user access to the ‘Cocktail Club’ web app to find ideas for cocktails, recipes, shopping list based on the ingredients the user already has at home and the number of guests, etc.”
