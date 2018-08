Leading UK football club Manchester City has released an NFC wristband that focuses on delivering team news and stats to fans.

The Fantom wristband, developed by Sweden’s Turnpike Group, features a touchscreen that gives the wearer a countdown to kick off on match days, match stats and updates as they happen, and voting functionality.

The £80 wristband features a Manchester City branded silicone strap and incorporates NFC to deliver contactless ticketing and payments, reports SportTechie.